Demetra Holdings Plc on Wednesday published its investment portfolio report for the second quarter of 2025, revealing a total asset value of €528.64 million as of June 30, 2025.

According to the report, cash and bank deposits accounted for the largest share of assets, with a total of €408.03 million, representing 77.19 per cent of the company’s total.

The second largest asset category included real estate investments under development and management in Cyprus, Romania, and Bulgaria, totalling €74.65 million, correspoding to 14.12 per cent of the overall portfolio.

Technology investments were led by Logicom Public Ltd, which held a portfolio value of €31.68 million, making up 5.99 per cent of Demetra’s assets.

Other technology exposure came from NETinfo Plc, listed on the Alternative Market, with an investment of €676,103, equal to 0.13 per cent.

The report also showed other diversified investments amounting to €7.76 million, accounting for 1.47 per cent of the portfolio.

Consumer goods investments included holdings in Lordos Hotels (Holdings) Public Ltd, valued at €4,764,036 or 0.90 per cent, and Ermes Department Stores Plc, with a minimal valuation of €37,000 or 0.01 per cent.

Financial sector holdings were limited, including a minor investment in Bank of Cyprus Holdings Plc, valued at €12,263, and a stake in CLR Investment Fund Public Ltd worth €697.

These two holdings combined represented less than 0.01 per cent of total assets.

The report showed that the total value of listed investments was calculated based on the bid price as of June 30, 2025.

What is more, Demetra’s net asset value per share on the same date stood at €2.5492.

The company clarified that “fully allocated net asset value is not applicable”.

It added that the net asset value per share was calculated by dividing total net assets of €509.84 million by the number of issued shares, which stood at 200,000,000.

The report was published on July 16, 2025, and filed with the Cyprus Stock Exchange under the regulated market disclosures for investment portfolios and portfolio managers.