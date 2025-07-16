European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen declared on Wednesday that her proposed new 2 trillion euro budget for the European Union from 2028-2034 had been designed for a new era”.

She added that the plan proposes a shift in how the EU organises key funds, while linking funding closely to the rule of law and keeping member state contributions steady.

The proposal aims to triple the budget for migration and border management and to double the Horizon research fund, while 35% of the budget would be spent on climate and biodiversity.

An agreement on the new EU budget requires backing from all 27 member countries and sign-off from the European Parliament.