Israel launched a national advertising campaign on Wednesday urging its citizens to resist the lure of spying for Iran, warning that the consequences far outweigh any financial reward.

The unusual drive comes a month after Israel fought a 12-day war with Iran over its nuclear programme and follows an apparent surge in efforts by Tehran to recruit Israelis for espionage.

The campaign, entitled “Easy Money, Heavy Cost,” will run on radio, major internet sites, and social media platforms, and has been devised by Israel’s Security Agency, known as the Shin Bet, and the National Public Diplomacy Directorate.

In one of the two 20-second videos, a father is shown eating with his family, while the second shows another man having drinks with friends before a caption on the screen reads: “For 5,000 shekels is it worth ruining your life/family?”

The 5,000 shekels ($1,490) is an apparent reference to how much Israelis have been paid for cooperating with Iran.

The ad says people who took Iranian cash are now behind bars and warned that anyone helping Tehran faces up to 15 years in prison. “Easy money, heavy cost – don’t help the Iranian enemy.”

The National Public Diplomacy Directorate said Shin Bet and police have uncovered more than 25 cases of Israelis allegedly recruited by Iran for intelligence missions over the past year, with over 35 people indicted on serious security charges.

“The campaign carries significant national importance, especially in the aftermath of (the war with Iran), after which Iranian efforts to recruit operatives and execute missions inside Israel are expected to intensify,” it said.

For its part, Iran has executed several people over the past month after they were convicted of collaborating with Israel and facilitating covert operations in the country.