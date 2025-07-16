One of the most atmospheric concerts is set to take place this September in Cyprus, at two unique locations.

The Medieval Castle of Paphos and Eleftheria Square in Nicosia are preparing to welcome the talented composer, pianist and performer Stefanos Korkolis, who, together with the exceptional vocalist Sofia Manousaki, promises an enchanting evening featuring much-loved hits live on stage.

September 17, 2025, at 8pm, at the Medieval Castle of Paphos

September 18, 2025, at 8pm, at Eleftheria Square in Nicosia (lower tier)

Advance ticket sales: https://www.ticketmaster.cy/showEventInformation.html?idEvent=7190, at ACS Courier outlets in all cities, or by phone on 7777 7040.

About the ENAVSMA Foundation

The core mission of the Enavsma Foundation is the provision of scholarships. Since 2018, it has awarded a total of 29 postgraduate scholarships in Cyprus and abroad, worth over €185,000, and continues to inspire the dreams of tomorrow’s pioneers.