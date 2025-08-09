Student accommodation prices have reached record levels, with single rooms costing around €350 per month, while beds in dormitories remain scarce, the Cyprus Federation of Student Unions (Pofen) has said.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency, Pofen representatives noted that the University of Cyprus offers 208 rooms in Nicosia, Tepak in Limassol 250, the archbishopric a further 250 in Limassol, and Tepak in Paphos 150.

These state university dormitories generally cover first-year students’ needs.

Pofen chairman Constantinos Karseras said the demand in Limassol was higher than the supply and that new dormitories were being built in both Limassol and Nicosia, which raised hopes that the situation would improve.

“We at Pofen are monitoring the procedures for the student dormitories for both the University of Cyprus and Tepak,” Karseras said.He expressed disappointment over delays in Nicosia, where the University of Cyprus tender was cancelled.

For Tepak, progress appears better, with the first 300 rooms expected in October 2026.

However, Karseras expressed concern, as the dormitories were planned based on 2020 data and since then Tepak has added more programmes and thus was accepting more students.

“With the three new programmes at Tepak, about 100 new students are added, who will increase to 400 as time passes,” Karseras explained.

In Limassol, a subsidised dormitory single room costs €350. Until new facilities are ready, Tepak offers a rent subsidy of €2,500 for ten months, based on socioeconomic criteria.

The Limassol bishopric also provides one free meal a day, while both the University of Cyprus and Tepak offer annual scholarships to eligible students.

According to Tepak’s website, 250 beds are currently available in rented buildings, with studios at €300 per month, one-bedroom flats at €350, two-bedroom flats at €500, and three-bedroom flats at €600.

In Paphos, Tepak and the municipality have arranged for 150 subsidised studios at €350 for eligible students, plus 50 at the full price of €550.

Karseras said an effort was being made through a Facebook page to chart the available apartments in the city to make it easier for students to find roommates.

Over the past two years, this network has served more than 500 students. Through it, older students have secured year-round accommodation for as little as €400 per month, while first-year students – who face more difficulty finding housing – are prioritised for dormitories.

General apartment rents in Limassol range from €600 to €880 for a one-bedroom flat, €1,100 to €1,300 for two bedrooms, and €1,300 to €1,500 for three bedrooms.

Paphos is slightly cheaper, with one-bedroom flats up to €700, two bedrooms up to €1,000, and three bedrooms from €1,100 to €1,500.

Pofen member Antonis Partou said that in Nicosia, rents near the University of Cyprus reach €700 for a one-bedroom flat, €650 for a studio, and €750 for a two-bedroom flat.

He added that while apartments are available, there is a need for more two-bedroom flats so students can share expenses. Currently, new blocks are going up around the university, which are expected to make a further 350 studios and one-bedroom flats available.

The University of Cyprus dormitories, limited to 208 rooms at €180 per month, give priority to first-year students. In Engomi, where private universities are located, prices are significantly higher.

Pofen member Andreas Gregoriou said a dormitory room there can cost up to €800 per month, including electricity and water.

However, due to the fact that private universities had a higher number of foreign students, availability was limited.

Privately-owned one-bedroom flats in the surrounding area also cost up to €800 per month, but bills had to be paid separately.