Mid-August in Cyprus is all about slowing down, venturing to coastal and rural locations and enjoying the richness of the island. This month is packed with traditional festivals celebrating seasonal fruits, delicacies and as we head towards the end of summer and the grape harvest season, festivals celebrate local wine as well.

One of these festivals is coming up on August 16, organised by the Kallepeia Community Council and the Kallepeia Association of Expatriates. The Annual Grape Harvest Festival will bring people together in the Paphos district village to enjoy a festive evening with music, dancing, food and wine.

The village square will host the evening, which will include music by Giorgos Chrysos, Andrianella Nikolaou, and Andreas Savva and dances by Konstantinos Grillas. Free palouzes and grapes will be offered to visitors as they enjoy the evening.

Before the festival, the village will host more cultural nights with three bingo game evenings being the highlight of the August agenda. They will be organised on August 8, 14 and 22 at the village square

Annual Grape Harvest Festival

Wine, music and dancing. August 16. Kallepia village square, Paphos district. 8pm. Free. Tel: 99-615541, 99-316603, 99-582111, 99-069126