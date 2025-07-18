Almost a third of Italians believe the country will be directly involved in a war within five years, but only 16% of those of fighting age would be willing to take up arms, a survey showed on Friday.

The survey by the Centre for Social Investment Studies (CENSIS) showed 39% of Italians aged between 18 and 45 would declare themselves as pacifist conscientious objectors, 19% would try to evade conscription another way, and 26% would prefer Italy to hire foreign mercenaries.

After years of escalating geopolitical tensions and two ongoing nearby wars, in Ukraine and the Middle East, Italy has joined other NATO nations in pledging to ramp up national defence spending.

However, most Italians remain sceptical of rearmament. Just 26% believe that military deterrence is a good way to ensure peace, while only 25% support increased military budgets even if it means cutting welfare. A mere 11% would like the country to have nuclear weapons.

Despite a 46% rise in defence spending over the past decade, per capita expenditure in Italy remains comparatively low at 586 dollars, the survey said. That compares with 686 dollars in Greece and over 2,000 dollars in countries such as the United States or Norway.

To ensure Italy’s security, 49% of all Italians are in favour of strengthening NATO, while 58% would like to see an integrated European Union defence system, with a single army, under a unified command and joint weapons procurement.

Another poll published last month by the European Council of Foreign Relations showed that only 17% of Italians support increasing defence spending, the lowest proportion among 12 European countries surveyed.