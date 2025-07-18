Hundreds of torches and hand-held fireworks, as well as a large quantity of keychain figures and paper packaging that violated the intellectual property rights of the trademark ‘Labubu’, were seized in Limassol on Friday.

Customs Department officers and members of the police drug squad carried out a random search of cargo from Greece at a transport company in Limassol.

Sniffers Dias (Zeus) and Ben also participated in the operation.

No narcotics were detected, however the officers found 1,600 torches and 672 hand-held fireworks, which were confiscated as they had been shipped to Cyprus without a permit for the possession and transport of explosives.

The cargo had been sent from one individual to another and black tape had been stuck over the ‘flammable materials’ warning on the boxes.

“This action put both the remaining cargo of the container and the ship that transported the goods to Cyprus at risk,” the department said.

Furthermore, nine boxes containing a total of 1,798 keychain figures and 1,984 paper packaging that infringed the intellectual property rights of the ‘Labubu’ brand were also seized.