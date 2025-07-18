A 49-year-old man was arrested on Friday in connection with the extortion of money under false pretences and money laundering.

The police said the offenses were committed between the months of March and April 2025, in the districts of Larnaca and Famagusta.

A photograph of the suspect had been released earlier on Friday and the suspect presented himself to Famagusta police, where he was arrested.

He will be brought before the Famagusta district court on Saturday for a remand order.

Police investigations are ongoing.