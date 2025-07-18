A different kind of night out is coming to Limassol as a new initiative launches. Nerd Nite Cyprus will host its first-ever event on August 22, bringing together curious minds, passionate speakers and cold drinks for an evening of smart, funny and fascinating talks on just about anything.

The first Nerd Nite Cyprus will kick off a recurring series of events where experts, enthusiasts and everyday nerds share short, engaging and funny presentations on topics they love, ranging from science and pop culture to history, tech, art and all things wonderfully weird.

Each night features three 18-20 minute talks, followed by Q&A and informal mingling. Talks are live, casual and jargon-free, making them perfect for anyone who loves learning new things without the lecture hall vibe.

“At Nerd Nite, we celebrate enthusiasm,” says the Cyprus team. “You don’t need a PhD to take the mic – just a passion for your topic and the guts to share it. It’s like the Discovery Channel – with beer.”

So mark your calendars for August 22, at Limassol’s Dusty Munky. Doors open at 6.30pm and the event starts at 7pm. And if you want to be part of it, the event is looking for new voices. You can find the application form on the website to join others who are ready and passionate to talk about anything.

Nerd Nite was founded in 2003 in Boston and has become a global event series held in over 100 cities worldwide, from New York to Tokyo. Its launch in Cyprus is the initiative’s newest chapter, aiming to make knowledge social, inclusive and fun.

Nerd Nite Cyprus

First-ever event of its kind with a variety of talks. August 22. Dusty Munky, Limassol. doors open 6.30pm, show 7pm. €10 via Eventbrite or at the door. www.cyprus.nerdnite.com. [email protected]. Tel: 97-605441