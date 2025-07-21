Deputy Migration Minister Nicolas Ioannides will travel to Copenhagen on Monday, to participate in the informal meeting of EU justice and home affairs ministers, which will take place on Tuesday.

The focus of the meeting will be on new and innovative approaches to migration management and strengthening the EU’s return policy. The deputy minister will present the Cyprus’ successful voluntary return programme as an example of effective national implementation.

On the sidelines of the council, the deputy minister will hold bilateral meetings with Austria’s Federal Minister of the Interior, Gerhard Karner, and Luxembourg’s Minister for Home Affairs, Leon Gloden.

Discussions will centre on shared concerns, as well as Cyprus’ priorities in light of its upcoming Presidency of the Council of the European Union in January 2026.