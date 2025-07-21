The Cyprus Football Association (CFA) is set to announce a new package of enhanced incentives aimed at boosting participation in Futsal championships for the upcoming 2024–2025 season.

The initiative, which forms part of a broader strategic upgrade of Futsal competitions in Cyprus, will be formally presented on July 23, 2025, at 12:00 at CFA headquarters.

This is based on a statement issued by the CFA confirming its plans to organise both the Futsal Championship and the Futsal Cup under a revised and upgraded framework.

The details of the enhanced incentives will be made public at a scheduled press conference.

Newly elected CFA chairman Haris Loizides will be present at the event, alongside Futsal Committee chairman Dimitris Grigoris and representatives of the Futsal Committee formed by participating clubs.

The CFA noted that the exact format of the competitions will be determined based on the number of teams that declare their intention to participate.

In addition to the top-tier Futsal Championship, the CFA intends to launch a Second Division Futsal League.

Clubs wishing to take part must submit all necessary registration documents by August 11, 2025, at 12:00, as per a circular already distributed by the CFA.

The CFA’s renewed effort also focuses on the long-term development of the sport’s grassroots base.

This developmental approach began last year and is now being expanded with a fresh planning strategy, particularly through the introduction of Youth Development Leagues.

According to the CFA, the goal is to encourage wider participation from clubs and to lay the foundation for structured growth in the sport.

In a circular distributed to all member clubs and private academies, the CFA also announced the launch of official youth leagues for Under-15 and Under-18 categories.

Interested clubs and academies must also submit their completed registration documents by August 11, 2025, by 12:00 noon, in accordance with the instructions outlined in the official communication.

These competitions form part of the CFA’s broader vision to make Futsal more competitive and accessible, while ensuring strong youth development pathways for emerging talent.

By improving the incentives and league structures, the CFA hopes to make the sport more appealing to clubs across the country and foster sustained growth in participation across all age groups.