The Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy on Tuesday announced that it has entered into a strategic agreement with Lenovo and Newcytech Business Solutions Ltd.

According to the announcement, the agreement, which was signed with the ministry’s department of information technology services, aims to improve the digital infrastructure of Cyprus’ public sector.

The agreement concerns the supply of specialised Lenovo ThinkSystem servers that will support the technology needs of Cyprus’ public sector entities over the next two years, with the option to extend for an additional year.

The project will be implemented with the support of Newcytech Business Solutions Ltd, Lenovo’s strategic partner in Cyprus.

Newcytech, a subsidiary of Logicom Public Ltd, is an established provider of integrated IT solutions in Cyprus.

In their announcement, the two parties explained that the deal includes the supply of advanced server systems that can be customised according to the specific requirements of each government service.

It also covers the provision of operating systems, as well as installation and technical support services for the entire duration of the contract.

“Lenovo ThinkSystem servers are designed to meet the increasing demands of modern IT infrastructure,” the announcement stated.

They support large-scale applications, incorporate artificial intelligence technologies, and offer scalability and flexibility to serve a wide range of needs, from data analytics and cloud infrastructure to automation systems.

Panagiotis Makryniotis, managing director of Lenovo for Greece and Cyprus, highlighted the strategic significance of the project.

“With this collaboration, we are taking an important step towards strengthening the digital capabilities of the public sector in Cyprus,” he said.

“It is a great honour for us to have been selected for such an important project” he added.

“Our solutions do not merely offer computing power,” he continued, “they are a strategic modernisation tool, with emphasis on security, flexibility, and readiness for the future in the era of Artificial Intelligence.”

Andreas Dermosoniades, managing director of Newcytech Business Solutions Ltd, also commented on the agreement.

“This agreement is a milestone in strengthening the digital capabilities of the Cypriot public sector” he said.

“We are proud that, as Lenovo’s strategic partner in Cyprus, we are contributing to the implementation of such a significant investment in cutting-edge technologies” he added.

“Our expertise, combined with Lenovo’s advanced solutions, ensures that government infrastructure will be able to successfully meet the growing needs for flexibility, security, and computing power, both now and in the future,” Dermosoniades concluded.