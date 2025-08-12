Fines for wasting water will be increased from € 51 to € 85 with immediate effect due to the “serious reduction in available water reserves”, the Larnaca self-governance organisation (EOA) announced on Tuesday.

“According to the law, the use of water by using a hose to wash sidewalks, roads, terraces, railings and motor vehicles is strictly prohibited, regardless of the origin of the water, whether it comes from the competent water supply authority or from natural water resources (surface or groundwater)”, EOA said in a statement, adding that the amendment was deemed necessary due to the prolonged drought.

While the deadline for the payment of the fines will be increased from 15 to 30 days, delayed payment will result in a 50 per cent increase of the fine and an extended payment deadline of 15 days.

If the fine is not paid within the 45 days including the extension, legal prosecution will be initiated. In case of a repeated violation within 18 months, the extrajudicial fine will amount to €150.

“Anyone who obstructs an employee of the competent authority in the performance of his duties commits an offense and, in the event of conviction, is subject to a fine of up to €1,500 or imprisonment for up to 6 months, or both”, EOA warned.

Water waste violations committed by employees or contractors will see the owner of the premises liable, regardless of who committed the violation. In the event that the offender declines to accept the notification, it is attached to the premises and is deemed to have been legally served, while the offender reserves the right to file an objection within 30 days of receiving the notification.

“Authorised units of the Larnaca district administration will conduct on-site checks and inspections on premises in the city and district of Larnaca to determine compliance with the legislation”, EOA said.

It emphasized that district administration employees, upon presentation of official identification or authorization, had the right to enter any premises or property (other than a home) for inspection purposes and called on citizens to be cautious about their water use.

“[EOA] calls on all citizens to demonstrate responsibility and prudence in the use of water, in order to avoid the need to take restrictive measures such as interruptions in water supply during this summer season”, EOA concluded its statement.

The EOA had first announced strict controls on water use in early May, as part of “efforts to conserve water” in view of a “particularly difficult” summer and “already insufficient water supplies”.

To make sure that the law is being followed, EOA said checks and inspections would be carried out at various premises within the city, with non-compliance resulting in the issuing of notices and extrajudicial fines.

As per the legislation, breaches are regarded as criminal acts. The EOA initially announced that offenders could face up to three months in prison, a fine of up to €513, or both – doubling