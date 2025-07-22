Cyprus is sweltering under extreme heat today, with temperatures expected to soar to 41C in inland areas. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow weather warning, in effect from 12pm until 5pm, urging the public to take precautions against the high temperatures.

In a statement issued yesterday, forecasters confirmed that seasonal low pressure and a warm air mass are affecting the island, pushing the mercury to dangerous levels. Inland regions will feel the heat most intensely, while mountain areas are expected to reach around 33C.

Elsewhere, the heat is also widespread. Temperatures will rise to 35C in the southern, eastern and northern coastal areas, while the west will see highs of around 33C. Coastal and mountainous regions are slightly cooler, but still uncomfortably warm for mid-July.

Tuesday’s weather will remain mostly clear, though local cloud build-up is expected around midday and early afternoon, especially over higher ground. These clouds may bring isolated showers or even a thunderstorm in mountainous areas. Winds will begin as light and variable, at about 3 on the Beaufort scale, becoming southwesterly to northwesterly later in the day, with speeds reaching 3 to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly choppy, posing no major hazards for swimmers or small vessels.

On Tuesday night, the skies will stay mostly clear, with winds turning northwesterly and light, occasionally reaching moderate strength locally. The sea will remain calm to slightly rough, and temperatures will drop to around 24C inland and along the coast, and 22C in the higher mountains.

Looking ahead, the weather will remain mainly sunny through Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will gradually climb until Thursday, reaching levels well above average for the season. No major changes are expected on Friday, though the heat will persist.

Authorities are reminding the public to stay hydrated, avoid direct sun exposure during peak hours, and check on the elderly and vulnerable. The yellow warning indicates potential health risks, especially for people working outdoors or living without cooling systems.