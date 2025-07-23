As Cyprus grapples with record-high temperatures and bone-dry conditions, the forestry department has issued an urgent appeal to the public: stop using tools that produce heat or sparks near forested areas, or face serious legal consequences.

In recent weeks, a sharp rise in wildfires has been directly linked to the careless use of machinery such as grinders, welding torches and other heat-emitting equipment particularly in open-air settings.

The department warns that such tools, when used during periods of intense heat or strong winds, can easily ignite devastating fires.

“Experience has shown that a single spark, under the wrong conditions, can lead to disaster, costing lives, homes and entire ecosystems,” the department said in a strongly worded statement.

From June 1 to September 30, it is strictly forbidden to use any equipment that emits heat, flame or sparks within state forests or a two-kiliometre radius around them, without a special permit.

Failing to comply carries a €2,000 fine, while causing a fire can lead to up to 12 years in prison, a fine of €100,000, or both.

Permits can be obtained from local forestry stations, and while urban and industrial zones are excluded from this rule, authorities stress that safety precautions must still be taken at all times.

With Cyprus under frequent red alerts for wildfires this summer, the department urges everyone to remain vigilant.

If you spot smoke or flames, call 1407 (forestry department) or 112 (emergency services) immediately.