A huge fire is raging in Limassol district, near Malia, and homes are being evacuated.

Ten fire engines are in the area supported by six firefighting aircraft, while Icarus II has been set in motion to coordinate efforts.

The police said the fire started at around noon on Wednesday and the road from Malia to Omodos has been closed to traffic.

Fire Service spokesman Andreas Kettis said six fire engines as well as two from the Forestry Department and two from Support Cy volunteer group, are currently battling with the flames.

Six aircraft have also been called in.

Kettis said an aircraft from the British bases is also assisting efforts.

The evacuation operation is being carried out by Fire Service members.