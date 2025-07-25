Last year, a landmark workshop was held in Warsaw with representatives of the Ukrainian and international communities, dedicated to the economic revival of Mariupol. The discussion focused on the Mariupol Reborn initiative — Ukraine’s first attempt to create a model for post-war urban development based on European expertise.

The essence of the initiative is to form a new, viable economic vision for the city. More than 30 experts from various fields are involved in its development: industry, transport, logistics and innovation. The goal is to prepare the city for full-scale recovery immediately after liberation.

Rinat Akhmetov’s role in the recovery

Rinat Akhmetov is one of the main participants and initiators of the project. He announced the allocation of $1.5 million to create the Mariupol Reborn project office. This office is intended to become a centre for coordination between citizens, the government, international donors and businesses.

‘’To begin the transformation of Mariupol today, we all — Ukrainian and global business, government, international institutions — must unite our efforts, attract the best minds and world expertise. I believe in the future of Mariupol, so I decided to allocate $1.5 million for the construction of the “Mariupol.Reborn” project office, which will work with our partners and engage Mariupol residents to jointly create a shared vision of the new Mariupol that will become a home for all Mariupol residents. A home where, after the city’s liberation, they will want to return,’ said Akhmetov. It is worth noting that Rinat Akhmetov has already donated 11.3 billion Ukrainian hryvnias to help Ukraine, including both humanitarian, military, and infrastructure support.

Most of the aid directed at civilians is coordinated through the Rinat Akhmetov Foundation https://akhmetovfoundation.org/en, which continues to implement humanitarian, medical and educational projects throughout the country. Participation in Mariupol Reborn logically continues this activity, focusing efforts on restoring life to one of Ukraine’s most affected cities.

The project was presented at the Venice Architecture Biennale, where it was included in the French pavilion’s exhibition as an example of a future model for urban reconstruction.

Strong partners – realistic plans

During the workshop, three focus areas were identified:

Industry and new industrial policy — a focus on modern production technologies and environmental modernisation.

Transport and logistics — creating effective connections with the region and developing the port.

Knowledge and innovation sector (knowledge hub) – creating an environment for scientific research, IT business and educational projects.

As Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko noted, the city’s residents want not only a roof over their heads, but also stable employment. Therefore, economic strategy becomes a priority.

Rinat Akhmetov once again demonstrates that business can be a driver of change — not only economic, but also humanitarian.

His participation in Mariupol Reborn is not just an investment, but a clear signal: Ukrainian cities deserve a future. The project lays the foundation for Mariupol to become an example of smart, modern, sustainable recovery after liberation. And this journey has already begun.

