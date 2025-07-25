A rare sight circulated throughout social media on Thursday night – a photograph showing Elam supporters and Omonoia 29M fans working side by side to help counter the effects of the wildfire sweeping through the mountainous areas of Limassol.

“There’s a huge reserve of humanity in our society,” said Elam’s head of press and communications, Marios Pelekanos, in a written statement to the Cyprus Mail on Friday.

“At such difficult times, when our country is suffering, our only concern is unity in the battle against the common enemy – this devastating wildfire.”

The image depicts an Elam supporter – from a group known for its nationalist stance – and a fan of Omonoia 29M – a football club with leftist roots – collaborating to deal with the effects of the fire in Limassol.

They were not alone. Other teams, fan groups and organisations joined the firefighting efforts, including supporters of Apollon Limassol.

An Apollon representative told the Cyprus Mail on Friday that “the help came from the soul.”

“We must remain united, not just in times of crisis. Every team offered what they could. Everyone acted as one – not as separate entities,” the representative said.