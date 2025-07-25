Several ancient monuments have been damaged by the recent wildfire in Limassol, though many others remain unharmed, the Department of Antiquities said in a statement on Friday.

An inspection of 62 areas of archaeological interest is currently underway to assess the extent of the damage. As of Friday, confirmed damage has been recorded at a number of sites.

Among the affected monuments are the watermill in the Kissousa area of Kapsalia, the medieval bridge in the Eliomilos area of Potamiou, and the ruins from the early Christian period in Chiliantris, located in Souni-Zanakia. These sites will be fully evaluated once conditions allow.

Other damaged sites include the ruins of the Ayios Stylianos church, a Byzantine building complex in Aspri Moutti, the ruins of the Ayios Sialloumi church, and two additional church ruins.