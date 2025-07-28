The fire brigade “ran out of water” in the village of Vouni while fighting the wildfire which tore through the Limassol district last week as they had no means of powering a turbine to extract water from a borehole in the village, its mukhtar Mattheos Protopapas said on Monday.

He explained that the borehole is located next to the village’s Ayios Ioannis Rossos church, which burnt down completely, and that it had “served the fire brigade in previous fires which threatened the village”.

“To give you an idea of the lack of organisation which exists, in the last 10 years, there were three fires, and we never learnt from the ordeals. They know that when there is a fire, electricity pylons will burn and the supply will be cut off. Why did they not have a generator to start the turbine to get water?”

Protopapas said he had pointed this fact out to President Nikos Christodoulides when they met on Sunday, and that he had also explained that his village’s narrow streets are in some cases not wide enough for fire engines to pass through.

“If we had small fire engines, which we had asked for, we would be able to pump water from the swimming pools behind people’s houses and put fires out,” he said.

In addition, he said the fire was detected by cameras at 1.48pm on Wednesday, but that “the aircraft did not come to us until almost three hours later”.

Asked about the situation regarding properties in his village, he said 35 houses have been completely destroyed and 34 have been damaged, and that “arrangements have been made” to accommodate those who are unable to return to their homes.

“We have also held a small fundraiser and given them some money,” he said.

He also said that when he returned to the Ayios Ioannis Rossos church, he found some Russian people there already, who had travelled to clean it.

Additionally, he thankedother groups, including groups of football fans, who travelled to his village and others nearby to help in the cleanup operation.

“Yesterday, Ael fans, Apollon fans, and Omonia fans came and brought us help from the Red villages [in Famagusta]. I am 66 years old, and I have never cried as much as I did yesterday, from the emotion. In the difficult moment, everyone was here, and we must build on that now,” he said.

He added that the people of his village have “set a goal to be reborn from the ashes”.

“Life goes on and we must look forward,” he said.