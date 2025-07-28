Temperatures on Monday will once again rise above 40 degrees Celsius, reaching a maximum of 41 degrees Celsius inland.

On the west coast temperatures will rise to 32 degrees Celsius, while temperatures on the rest of the coasts will reach 34 degrees Celsius, and temperatures in the mountains will reach 33 degrees Celsius.

The skies will be clear throughout, save for some patches of fog in the early hours of the morning.

Overnight, the skies will remain largely clear, though low clouds and sparse fog are predicted for the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will drop to 24 degrees Celsius inland and 21 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Through the rest of the week, temperatures are expected to gradually drop.