A total of three men have been admitted to hospitals in Limassol and Nicosia with heatstroke, as Cyprus experiences high temperatures. One man is in serious condition, officials said.

Okypy spokesman Charalambos Charilaou said that a 61-year-old man was taken to Limassol general hospital on Sunday. He was intubated and is currently in the intensive care unit. His condition is described as serious.

Two other men, aged 78 and 89, are being treated for heatstroke at Nicosia general hospital. Their condition is serious but stable. An 88-year-old man is also at the Nicosia hospital with heat exhaustion. He is reported to be out of danger. Charilaou urged the public, especially vulnerable groups such as the elderly and those with health conditions, to take precautions during the heatwave. He advised people to stay hydrated and avoid excessive exposure to the sun.

In addition to heat-related cases, Charilaou provided an update on patients from the recent fires in the Limassol district. Seven people remain in hospital: two in the burns clinic in Nicosia, three in Limassol General Hospital, and two in the Troodos hospital. Most are in good condition. However, the two patients at the burns clinic have serious injuries, though they are out of danger.

The ongoing heat and fire-related hospital admissions highlight the risks faced during this period. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and urge the public to follow safety guidelines.