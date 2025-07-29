The validity period of short-term referrals to specialist doctors will be extended from six months to 12, from the date of issue, the Health Insurance Organisation (HIO) said on Tuesday.

It explained that this change will only apply for referrals issued from July 31 onwards, while the referrals issued prior to that date are only valid for six months.

This decision was made based on requests by organisations of personal and specialised doctors, and on the experience and knowledge gained since Gesy was introduced.

“The new regulation offers the Gesy beneficiaries not only better service and flexibility, but more time to schedule their appointments with specialised doctors,” the HOI said.