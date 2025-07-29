The Cyprus Sports Organisation (KOA) said on Tuesday that modifications to the method of issuing fan cards are not possible and announced actions to facilitate the public.

KOA responded to the clubs’ requests to make arrangements for people over 65 and the families of foreign athletes.

Following the request of the Cyprus Football Association (CFA) over the use of expired fan cards, KOA convened with the personal data protection commissioner and the police to discuss possible solutions to the issuing of fan cards.

Despite KOA’s attempts to come to an arrangement on the issuing of the fan cards, which will facilitate both the fans and the clubs, the new method is deemed technically and legislatively impossible.

“Such changes create issues since other state agencies are involved in the process,” KOA said.

Subsequently, KOA called for the issuing of a new fan card, the validity of which on May 31.

For those above 18, the issuing of a fan card may be completed online on the digital citizen app, through CyLogin, while for those aged 14 to 18, people over 65, temporary residency permit holders and foreign passport holders, a fan card may be obtained through KOA’s website.

For seniors, fan cards may be obtained either through the digital citizen app or through the KOA website, in which case the cards must be printed on a sheet of A4 paper.

Fans can contact 77-772044 for further information.