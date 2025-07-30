Ministries will be submitting proposals for approval at Wednesday’s cabinet meeting in relation to the compensation of those affected by the fires that swept through the Limassol district last week.

Agriculture Minister Maria Panayiotou is expected to table two plans, the first to pay for a year’s loss of income to all farmers in the area and the second for the reactivation of producers.

On Sunday, President Nikos Christodoulides had announced immediate financial support to community councils to cover emergency needs. The money had been transferred on Friday and additional needs will be covered in consultation with the communities, he said.

Christodoulides also announced temporary housing for those affected and coverage of immediate basic needs, as well as psychological support and rent subsidies for those whose homes have become uninhabitable, for as long as necessary.

He added that damaged houses would be fully restored, including those not covered by insurance.

The president had also announced financial support to families whose homes had been destroyed or partially damaged, namely up to €10,000 to each family and up to €2,000 for each dependent child, as well as compensation for those out of work due to the fire.