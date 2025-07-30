A 21-year-old was arrested on Tuesday after police found and confiscated a large quantity of drugs in Nicosia.

The suspect will be taken before a court on Wednesday for a remand order.

The police said the drug squad, after evaluating information, stopped the suspect on Tuesday afternoon while he was driving his car in Nicosia.

The officers found that the 21-year-old was driving without a licence or insurance. He also tested positive in a drug test.

After obtaining a warrant, the police searched a house the suspect was using as a storehouse, where they found 6kg and 342g of cannabis, 713g of methamphetamine, 93g of cocaine, 984g of cannabis resin, 337 hand-rolled cigarettes containing cannabis and a large sum of money.

Police investigations are ongoing.