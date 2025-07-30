In response to the devastating wildfires that have impacted Cyprus, leading pharmaceutical manufacturer Remedica has announced a donation of €75,000 to the Wildfire Support Account of the Republic of Cyprus, reinforcing the company’s ongoing commitment to supporting the country in times of crisis.

This financial contribution is aimed at aiding immediate relief efforts, assisting affected families and supporting the recovery of damaged areas in the months ahead.

“Our thoughts are with all those impacted by the fires. Cyprus is our home, and in moments like these, it’s our responsibility to stand together,” said Andrew Bird, CEO of Remedica. “Our contribution is intended to aid emergency response operations and help ease the immediate challenges facing families and communities.”

About Remedica

Situated in Cyprus, Remedica is a leading pharmaceutical company with a global reach extending to over 140 countries. Since our foundation in 1980, we have undergone a dynamic revolution, culminating in a specialised focus on the development, production and distribution of high-quality, safe and efficacious medicinal products for human use. We market a diverse range of healthcare products, boasting a robust pharmaceutical assortment of over 300 generics, branded generic, and over-the-counter (OTC) products.