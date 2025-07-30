Minor incidents could “easily escalate” in Cyprus without Unficyp’s “constant vigilance”, the UN undersecretary-general for peace operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix said on Tuesday.

Addressing the UN Security Council in New York, Lacroix said that “for over half a century of Unficyp’s presence, the situation has remained calm” in Cyprus.

The stability in Cyprus, he said, “is not due to the absence of underlying tensions, but to the mission’s vigilance and quiet effectiveness.”

He explained that for decades, UN peacekeeping operations have brought together civilian and uniformed capabilities to support and advance political goals and assist countries in transitioning from conflict to peace.

Lacroix pointed out that Cyprus constitutes “a context where small, minor incidents could easily escalate without Unficyp’s constant vigilance.”

“The mission’s role in preserving stability and preventing incidents from escalating cannot be overstated,” he underlined.

He also said that “UN peacekeeping can help to build confidence and increase the chances for peace.”

The Security Council convened at the initiative of Pakistan, Denmark and South Korea under the agenda item “Maintenance of International Peace and Security,” focusing on “Adapting peacekeeping operations to support political solutions – priorities and challenges.”