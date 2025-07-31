Local wines can now be enjoyed with home-cooked dishes

Letymbou village is famous for its vineyards, which inspired Theodoros to build his modern boutique winery found just outside the village, near his vineyards. He is the fourth generation to make wine, but the first who dared to promote it on a commercial basis.

Established in 2017, the family-owned Makarounas winery now offers a new experience every Saturday. Visitors not only explore a curated selection of Makarounas wines through a guided tasting on the terrace or in the new tasting room, but mama’s kitchen is now open on Saturday for lunch, serving local dishes designed to complement Theodoros’ wines.

Still young and independent, Theodoros Makarounas wants to make wine the way he loves to, by integrating old tradition with a new approach. Recent tastings have shown he is accomplishing that, with the use of not only acacia and oak barrels but clay and concrete, egg-shaped wine tanks.

2024 Makarounas Winery Aerides, PGI Pafos, ABV 12%

A 100% Xynisteri. A pure, transparent expression of Xynisteri from Letymbou vineyards. Bright in colour with gentile notes of green and light yellow. On the nose, it shows intensity with the expression of stone fruit, tropical fruits such as mango, pineapple and passion fruit, with herbs and mineral notes. It is complemented by a soft citric sensation as well as spicy and floral notes, reminiscent of ginger and jasmine. Long complex finish. Ideal with goat cheese, shellfish, oysters, and mild fish. Excellent though at the winery with a selection of dips and the village salad. €9.50

2024 Makarounas Winery Spourtiko, PGI Pafos, ABV 10.5%

This light-bodied variety can age for a year more. Its straw yellow colour with faint greenish highlights leads into a floral fragrance of jasmine and lemon blossoms and a fruity sensation of citrus, yellow fruit and some tropical and honeyed notes. The extra ageing added hints of petrol often found in Riesling. Lithe and lean, the flavour is dry with good acidity, and a crisp, wet-stone, grapefruit and green almond bitterness at the finish. Light in alcohol, this is perfect as a lunch-time aperitif or with light hors d’oeuvres, fried fish, and green salads. €12.90

2024 Makarounas Winery Sauvignon Blanc, Single Vineyard, PGI Pafos, Abv 12%

Sourced from a single vineyard in Ftena, it benefited from an extra year of ageing and a small vineyard parcel that speaks of sunshine and exceptional fruit. Aromas of green apple, citrus, chamomile and tropical notes of pineapple and melon while hints of lime create a sensuousness that works well with grassy notes followed by just-ripe peach and mango. Tinges of sunflower linger on the tongue through the finish. The mid-palate shows a lively acidity and soft floral notes leading to a pleasingly persistent finish that would wrap nicely around a lemon-accented while herb dusted roast chicken would make a tremendously good pairing. €14

2024 Makarounas Winery, Vasilissa, Single Vineyard, PGI Pafos, ABV 12%

Produced from a single vineyard too, from young vines in Katapani on a clay-limestone slope. The wine is sleek and nicely balanced, fresh with vivid aromas of white flowers, ripe melon and citrus fruit with rich, zesty flavours of pink grapefruit, melon and guava leading to a long, crisp finish. Irresistible now, this beautiful Vasilissa will age gracefully for the next three to five years and beautifully accompany seafood, poultry, vegetables and salad dishes. €14

2024 Makarounas Winery, En Archi, PGI Pafos, ABV 13.5%

This is a great value for money summer red. Made from Cabernet Franc and a small percentage of Shiraz, it presents a purple colour with red ruby notes. The nose offers aromas of spices, thyme and rosemary, red berries, cherries, cassis and raspberries. Medium-bodied, the mouthfeel is rich with cherry and raspberry flavours and notes of black pepper and oregano. The finish is bright and fresh with finely grained tannins. Fantastic with rich meat dishes with heat, lamb dishes and tomato-based pasta. Additionally, this wine can pair well with standard Cypriot barbecue. €9.50

2023 Makarounas Winery Single Vineyard Maratheftiko, PGI Pafos, ABV 13%

Another single vineyard from an area called Mosfiles, from ungrafted vines on a slope of clay rich, sandy and limestone-based soils. The vines are 14-years-old. The wine is a medium to deep garnet-purple in colour and opens with enticing aromas of black cherry, roasted coffee and vanilla beans. It is more fruit forward with dark plums coming to the fore. Juicier in the mouth with more red fruit flavours, the palate is seductively plush and layered with plenty of freshness, finishing with a spicy kick. You will love this wine with spaghetti and meatballs, roast lamb, kleftiko or meatloaf. €17

2023 Makarounas Winery Single Vineyard Giannoudi, ABV 13.5%

The Yiannoudi is sourced from a single vineyard on Yomarkaris Hill from ungrafted vines planted in crystal gypsum and sandstone soil. Beautiful, deep colour, aromatically mysterious. Black olive, bay leaf, cold earth, cured meat, black fruit with hints of chocolate and tobacco. Full-bodied but not heavy. The wine is expressive and pleasurable across the palate, showing impeccable balance and remaining slightly funky before ending with a remarkably long finish. Firm tannins and spicy finish. Great with grilled or roast beef, olive crusted lamb with bean stew, pork and taro stew. €19

