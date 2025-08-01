The Bank of Cyprus (BoC) announced on Friday further relief measures for people and businesses impacted by the wildfire in Limassol in July that killed two and burnt over 100km² of land.

In addition to offering support on the ground last week during the fires through its volunteer group, the Bank of Cyprus announced interest-free loans for small business owners and BoC customers of up to €5,000 for three years to cover their immediate needs and to repair damages. An application deadline has been set for September 30.

The possibility of suspending installments for up to six months on business and home loans for those affected by the fire.

There is the chance of granting a low-interest mortgage to repair fire damage on their properties, including the possibility of selecting a fixed interest rate.

Lastly, the possibility of suspension of liquidation for up to six months for fire-affected individuals and businesses is available to those who fall under the state support arrangements.

Individuals wishing to make use of the measures or request clarifications are asked to get in touch with BoC on 25-156000 from Monday to Friday between 7.30am and 6pm, or via email on [email protected].