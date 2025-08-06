A plan to support the technological and digital upgrading of cultural institutions was approved on Wednesday by the cabinet.

The plan was prepared by the deputy ministry of culture with the aim of helping cultural institutions to use digital technology to produce new and innovative ideas of artistic expression and make culture more accessible for the public.

Those eligible are non-profit organisations, which have demonstrated a continuous presence in cultural events for at least two years and use modern cultural spaces.

The plan will be implemented by the department of contemporary culture initially from 2025 till 2027 and will cover the purchase of specialised equipment and software, as well as other technological and digital upgrade expenses that are not directly related to IT systems.

The grant will amount to 85 per cent of the total cost with a ceiling of €30,000 per cultural institution.

The project will be announced in September and applications can be submitted until the end of October.