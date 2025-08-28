Jazz lovers in Nicosia know where to go to get their weekly dose of jazz – Sarah’s Jazz & Blues Club. The downtown venue is ready to re-open its doors after a short summer break and on September 4, listeners can catch the Cyprus premiere of the jazz group Art of the Messengers.

The ensemble of local and international musicians is tuning their instruments for their first Cyprus performance, ready to offer a soulful evening. The band is a tribute jazz quintet inspired by the legacy of drummer Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers.

“United by their shared passion for the timeless energy of hard bop,” say organisers, “this international ensemble blends tradition with modern flair, paying homage to one of jazz’s most influential figures while carving out their own distinctive sound.

“The quintet’s rhythm and soul are driven by Johnny Agisilaou on drums,” they continue, “whose dynamic style reflects Blakey’s profound influence. A native of Limassol, Cyprus, Johnny’s education at Codarts and his master’s studies at the Royal Conservatory of The Hague have made him a formidable presence on the European jazz scene. He recently toured with New York’s Jung Stratmann Trio and is a core member of the innovative Breakfast Collective.”

Daniel Bulatkin is the pianist of the group. Prague-born, the musician is a rising star across both the Dutch and wider European jazz landscape while Rotterdam-based bassist Jurriaan De Kok is a key figure in the Dutch jazz scene.

Also part of the band are two promising talents from Limassol – George El Haber on trumpet and Marios Charalambous on tenor saxophone. Also roaring the Dutch jazz and saxophone scene, the two musicians bring fresh energetic approaches to the ensemble that’s about to liven up the local music scene.

Blending hard bop tradition, modern jazz expression, original compositions and inspired arrangements, the quintet honours the past while marking an exciting jazzy future.

Art of the Messengers

Quintet makes Cyprus debut and pays tribute to jazz drummer Art Blakey. September 4. Sarah’s Jazz & Blues Club, Nicosia. 9.30pm. €13 presales and €15 at the door. www.more.com