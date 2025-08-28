The Green Party on Wednesday raised serious concerns over ongoing work at the Peyia sea caves, describing the site as under “continuous abuse.”

“They have not had enough of destroying this monument,” Green Party president Stavros Papadouris told the Cyprus Mail, referring to both past construction and current activity.

“The concrete structures, filled land, and luxury homes already built above the caves have caused international embarrassment for Cyprus,” he said.

Papadouris accused developers of acting with “incredible audacity,” dumping soil and rubble directly onto the site. “This is changing the natural character of the area and threatening the stability of the formations,” he warned.

The Green Party has called for an immediate and thorough investigation, urging the environment department, the town planning and housing department, Peyia municipality, the Paphos district administration, and the Paphos local government organisation (EOA) to provide answers.

“We need clear measures to protect the site and permanent legal protection for the area,” Papadouris said. “The destruction of nature is not a simple offence. It is a crime against future generations and a shame for Cyprus.”

Andreas Evlavis, the party’s Limassol-Paphos official, also criticised local authorities, saying the Peyia mayor has been “very negative regarding environmental restrictions.” He accused both the state and the Paphos local government organisation of failing to respond.

“Although they are directly responsible, it is extremely difficult to make our concerns heard. No one takes responsibility,” he said.

Evlavis added that the sea caves have “lost their character” and are now “unrecognisable from the past.” He stressed the importance of the area as a seal habitat and said there is “no respect for the management of this protected zone.”

Papadouris called on authorities to enforce rules in Natura 2000 areas. “Even in a protected Natura area, construction can take place but must follow strict criteria. What we see now is unregulated building, with later attempts at legalisation. No one should build without permission. Intervention is urgently needed to protect these spaces,” he said.