The industrial turnover index in Cyprus recorded an annual increase both in May and during the first five months of 2025, according to data released by the Statistical Service.

In May 2025, the index reached 140.1 units, based on 2021 as the reference year, set at a benchmark value of 100 units.

This represented an increase of 5.4 per cent compared with May 2024.

For the period from January to May 2025, the index rose by 4.5 per cent compared with the same period last year.

The manufacturing sector showed notable growth during the month of May.

The manufacturing index reached 143.2 units, marking a rise of 9.3 per cent compared with May 2024.

A significant increase was also recorded in the sector of mining and quarrying, which rose by 27.1 per cent year-on-year.

However, a decline was observed in other key sectors of the industry.

Moreover, the electricity supply sector registered a decrease of 11.3 per cent, while the water supply and materials recovery sector also experienced a drop, falling by 5.2 per cent.