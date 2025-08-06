The Larnaca municipality has expressed deep regret and outrage following an act of vandalism that led to the destruction of trees in a green space adjacent to Vergina gymnasium.

According to the municipality, unknown individuals caused significant damage to several trees recently planted as part of ongoing efforts to upgrade and expand urban greenery in the area.

In statement released on Wednesday, the municipality stressed that substantial resources and effort are being invested in enhancing the city’s green infrastructure, aiming to create environmentally friendly spaces that serve both residents and visitors.

Incidents like this, it said, not only undermine these efforts but also deprive the city of valuable natural assets and public recreational areas.

“Such destructive actions devalue the work being done and rob our city of its green potential,” the statement read, calling on all residents to show greater respect for public spaces and to actively participate in their protection and preservation.

Authorities underlined that safeguarding public property is a shared responsibility and urged citizens to adopt a sense of civic duty. “We must all work together to ensure that incidents like this are not repeated,” the municipality said

The local community is also being encouraged to assist in preventing further vandalism. Residents who witness similar actions are urged to immediately report them to either the municipality or the police.

“Together, we can keep our city clean, green and welcoming for everyone,” the statement concluded.