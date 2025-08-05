Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar on Tuesday told outgoing United Nations special representative in Cyprus Colin Stewart that “your job description does not allow you to make such a statement”.

The comment was made during a “farewell meeting” between the pair and referred to criticism Stewart had levelled efforts towards a two-state solution, with Tatar saying after the meeting that he had made the comment after Stewart had told him he was “misunderstood”.

“There are two equal sides in Cyprus. Even though the TRNC has not been recognised, you must maintain and respect this equality. What the Greek Cypriot says is his responsibility, and what I say is mine. You cannot use the phrase ‘this will never happen’ in your statements towards us,” Tatar said.

He then stressed that the north’s sovereign equality “must be accepted” for formal negotiations on the Cyprus problem to be able to begin.

Then, he added that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “is the one who knows the Cyprus issue best”, and said he has “great respect for Guterres”.

He added that through informal meetings on the Cyprus problem, “agreements have been reached on a total of 10 issues”, and that further down the line, “a two-state solution will be achieved through negotiations”.

“[Guterres] has acknowledged that there is no longer any common ground. The federal model is exhausted. A fair and lasting solution can only be found through a new, formal process which begins with the reflection of the facts,” he said.

He then referred to the two enlarged meetings which have taken place on the Cyprus problem so far this year, and said the Turkish Cypriot side has “placed great importance on the cooperation of the two sides during this period”.

“We are here, discussing crossing points. We are here, discussing cultural heritage and cemeteries. We are here, discussing environmental and climate change issues. We are discussing the position of young people and mine clearance,” he said.

However, he said, UN security council resolutions which stipulate that negotiations to solve the Cyprus problem must be carried out on the basis of a bizonal, bicommunal federation are now out of date, adding that “a lot of water has passed under the bridge” since those resolutions were passed.

“We are no longer there. A solution has not been found for a federal agreement because the Greek Cypriot side has no intention of such a thing. Since the Greek Cypriot side has no intention of such a thing, it is time to move onto a new game,” he said.

Stewart’s statements included telling newspaper Phileleftheros that “first of all, there are not many people in the north who take a two-state solution seriously”.

“Some politicians support this solution and there is rhetorical support from Ankara. But you ask, how will this happen? There is no two-state solution. There is no scenario under which the north will turn into an independent state recognised by the international community. That is not going to happen,” he said.