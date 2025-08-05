Bus drivers in Larnaca on Tuesday evening rejected a proposal of new terms presented to them by the labour ministry, with their indefinite strike set to continue.

Drivers and other Cyprus Public Transport employees in Larnaca had gathered at the Larnaca office of trade union Sek, with the union, alongside fellow unions Peo and Deok, having earlier in the day held a meeting with the labour ministry’s industrial relations director Andis Apostolou.

The ministry had proposed that all Cyprus Public Transport employees in Larnaca be compensated any time, even a single minute, they worked longer than the daily allotted amount of seven hours and 36 minutes per day, and that there be a hard limit of nine hours of work and one hour of break per day.

In addition, it had proposed that any new work schedule be communicated to workers’ representatives for comments within 48 hours, and that those schedules respect the defined working times.

Those new schedules were to be sent by September 3, but with the proposal now having been rejected, the ministry’s next steps are unclear.

The main sticking point remains a stipulation in the workers’ collective agreement that they work no more than 38 hours per week – 7 hours and 36 minutes per day. This stipulation, they say, is not being respected.

Last Friday, trade union Segdamelin-Peo’s secretary-general Natia Kyritsi called on the labour ministry to tell Cyprus Public Transport to end “blatant violations” of that agreement.

“We believe that the labour ministry should draw the company’s attention to the blatant violations and call on it to comply with the agreements it has reached,” she said.

Earlier, Cyprus Public Transport had expressed fury at the strike, describing it as an “unfounded action” which “impacts thousands of people daily, causing mobility challenges, especially as Larnaca enters the peak summer season”.