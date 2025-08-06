Cyprus is expected to face a sharp rise in temperatures from Friday, as a warm air mass moves in, pushing heat levels significantly above the seasonal average.

The latest weather forecast from the meteorological service confirms that a low seasonal pressure system continues to affect the region. This pattern will soon give way to hotter conditions, with the warm air mass bringing high daytime temperatures and warm nights over the coming days.

On Wednesday, the weather will remain mostly clear, although some local cloud will appear at times, mainly along the western and northern coasts. Winds will begin light to moderate from the southwest to northwest at 3 to 4 Beaufort but are expected to strengthen gradually. By the afternoon, they could reach 4 to 5 Beaufort in most areas and even 5 to 6 Beaufort along the southwest coast. The sea will generally be slightly rough, becoming locally rougher later in the day along the southwestern shores.

Temperatures will rise to around 38C inland, 35C along the southeastern and eastern coasts, 32C in the west and southwest, and 31C in the mountains.

On Wednesday evening, skies will remain mostly clear with occasional low cloud, particularly near the western and northern coasts. Patchy mist or fog may form during the early hours. Winds will stay south-westerly to north-westerly and later turn variable, remaining weak at 3 to 4 Beaufort and dropping to 3 Beaufort overnight. The sea will remain slightly rough to rough in the west and north, but will calm down to smooth to slightly rough in the south and east. Overnight temperatures will fall to 24C inland and along the coasts, and around 19C in the mountains.

On Thursday, weather will stay mostly clear with occasional patches of cloud. The heat will hold steady before climbing again on Friday, when the hot air mass begins to take full effect. By Saturday, conditions are forecast to become especially hot.

Temperatures are expected to rise further, well above the seasonal norm, increasing the risk of heat-related health issues and fires in dry areas.

Authorities are urging the public to stay hydrated, avoid strenuous outdoor activity during peak hours, and check on vulnerable individuals such as the elderly and children.

This latest heatwave highlights the growing impact of shifting climate patterns on Cyprus, with longer and more intense heat periods becoming a common feature during summer.