A 31-year-old man from Limassol has been arrested after authorities discovered over one kilogram of cannabis concealed inside cereal boxes shipped to Cyprus from abroad.

According to a police statement on Wednesday, members of the Drug Law Enforcement Unit (Ykan), in cooperation with Customs Department officers, uncovered four suspicious packages during routine inspections.

Upon opening boxes, officials found four nylon bags containing dry plant material believed to be cannabis. The total gross weight of the drugs was approximately 1.083 kilograms.

Following investigative work and analysis of evidence, authorities identified a 31-year-old Limassol resident as a suspect. He was arrested to assist with ongoing investigation.

Police confirmed that further inquiries are underway, while the suspect remains in custody.