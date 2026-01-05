Energy Minister Michael Damianos will represent Cyprus at Tuesday’s meeting of the ‘Coalition of the willing’ – a group of over 30 countries which have pledged support for Ukraine – in Paris.

The meeting has been convened by French President Emmanuel Macron and will take place at the Elysee Palace, with the group including 24 European Union member states – all except Hungary, Malta and Slovakia – as well as Australia, Canada, Iceland, Japan, New Zealand, Norway, Turkey and the United Kingdom.

Alongside Damianos and Macron, other high-profile figures who have confirmed their attendance at Tuesday’s meeting include European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, European Council president Antonio Costa, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

The meeting comes after President Nikos Christodoulides held a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy last week, with Zelenskiy highlighting the “importance” of the fact that “Ukraine is among the key priorities” for Cyprus as it undertakes the Council of the European Union’s rotating presidency for the first half of the year.

“Ukraine’s membership in the European Union is one of the security guarantees for us, and for our part we are always doing everything necessary,” he said.

He added that he had shared with Christodoulides “the details of our contacts with American partners and the overall diplomatic situation”, and that “the work to achieve peace is practically around the clock”.

“I thank Cyprus and the entire Cypriot people for their support. I thank the president for such warm words about Ukrainians and Ukraine,” he said.