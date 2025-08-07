The Cyprus Stock Exchange this week announced a change in the composition of its emerging companies market index.

According to the CSE, the shares of EFA Holdings PLC will soon be removed from the index.

This decision was made in accordance with Rule 3 of the Ground Rules for the Management and Calculation of the CSE Indices.

Rule 3 provides for the non-inclusion of a share in an index in cases of free price fluctuation.

The change will take effect on Friday, August 8, 2025.

The shares of EFA Holdings PLC are listed under the New Market of the Cyprus Stock Exchange, coded as CSE-New, and classified as stock equity.

The Cyprus Stock Exchange issued the announcement to inform investors of the adjustment.