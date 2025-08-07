Every memorable moment deserves a space that elevates it – and in Nicosia, that space is the Ledra Ballroom at Hilton Nicosia. From early September, this iconic venue returns fully renovated, more impressive and elegant than ever, promising to host experiences that last a lifetime.

With a capacity of up to 3,000 guests for a reception and 1,000 for a seated dinner, the Ledra Ballroom is designed to transform in line with each organiser’s unique vision. Its flexible layout allows for effortless customisation to suit any type of event — from dream weddings and grand galas to high-profile corporate functions and artistic performances. The ballroom can also be divided into two independent sections, enabling simultaneous events or more intimate gatherings without compromising luxury or style.

A pillar-free space ensures unobstructed views and total freedom in planning and design. Whether it’s a fairy-tale wedding, a glamorous soirée or a professional presentation, the Ledra Ballroom provides the perfect backdrop with a touch of timeless elegance.

The architectural transformation is paired with modern LED lighting, advanced acoustics and a state-of-the-art climate control system, offering absolute comfort in every season.

Available for bookings from early September, the rejuvenated Ledra Ballroom ushers in a new era of events in Nicosia – where imagination, emotion and sophistication meet.

With this major investment, Hilton Nicosia reasserts its position as the ultimate destination for those seeking not just a venue, but a premium event experience. It caters to discerning clients who value beauty, detail, impeccable cuisine and top-tier service – all hallmarks of the Hilton Nicosia brand.

About Hilton Nicosia

Part of the Louis Hotels Group, Hilton Nicosia is a landmark five-star hotel in the capital, known for its blend of elegance and timeless hospitality. With modern facilities, elevated services and a refined aesthetic, it serves as a reference point for both business travellers and leisure guests seeking peace, relaxation and high-quality experiences.

