Visa’s latest competition saw impressive participation and culminated with 31 lucky winners receiving prizes.

Visa, a global leader in digital payments, has successfully wrapped up its latest national competition, awarding a total of 31 lucky winners — with the grand prize being a fully electric Volkswagen ID.3. This prize reflects Visa’s commitment to innovation, technology and sustainability.

Centred around the strong human connections that define Cyprus, the campaign encouraged people to make their everyday purchases using Visa — whether via card, mobile or wearable devices. With the message “Win a VW ID.3 with Visa — that can take you everywhere you want to be”, the campaign highlighted how even a simple daily transaction can lead to something extraordinary. Because Visa believes that it’s the small steps that eventually take us where we truly want to go.

Ultimately, the campaign aimed to build trust and awareness around secure, smart, and digital payments in Cyprus.

To enter, participants uploaded their Visa receipts to a dedicated landing page, with each unique receipt counting as one entry.

The prize draw took place on July 14, 2025, and the grand prize, the VW ID.3, was officially awarded to winner Nikos Mavrokonstantis during a special event held on August 6, 2025, in the presence of Michael Ioannides, Country Manager of Visa Cyprus.

In addition to the grand prize, the draw included 10 tablets, 10 smartphones and 10 smart TVs. The names of all winners can be viewed on Visa’s website, at this link.

