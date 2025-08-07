Platres will welcome all sorts of visitors this weekend as the fifth edition of Agrofest takes place, and it is a three-day affair. This Friday, Saturday and Sunday, August’s first full moon weekend is going to be special as a series of exciting events are planned.

Agro Cyprus, well-known for their experiential events, have been busy organising another summer event and there are plenty of reasons to celebrate; the August full moon, the Perseids meteor shower and the mountain village.

Day one, this Friday, will begin with an open-air cinema night, screening the renowned film Moulin Rouge starring Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor. The screening will start at 7.30pm at Platres Arena, where all of the weekend’s events will take place.

Then a two-day music festival will unfold across the weekend. On Saturday night, the Aspro Pato party will entertain festival-goers with Greek party tunes to keep them dancing until late. Then on Sunday, the Kaseta Retro Event will keep the energy high as DJ Anagiotis and DJ Scoulos blast hit songs. A secret artist from the 2000s is set to perform as well, alongside visual effects, dance shows and percussion performances in a full summer festival atmosphere.

Outdoor cinema event and two music parties. August 8-10. Platres Arena, Platres. www.agroescape.com