Hundreds of essential school items, from backpacks and pencil cases to storybooks and educational games, have been collected across Cyprus as part of the ‘All Children with School Supplies’ campaign.

The items are particularly targeted for children in the fire-stricken areas of the Limassol district and those Greek Cypriot and Maronite children living in Rizokarpaso and Kormakitis in the north.

The campaign is organised by the Pancyprian Coordinating Council for Volunteerism (PCCV) and supported for the fifth consecutive year by Hellenic Bank, a member of the Eurobank Group.

The campaign aims to meet the basic educational needs of children from “vulnerable families, reaffirming a message of solidarity, dignity and equal opportunity in education”.

In a statement, Hellenic Bank announced that, beyond contributing school supplies, it has also provided additional support to PCCV in the form of well-maintained office equipment, including desks, bookcases, chairs and computers, to be distributed to families and volunteer organisations serving those in need.

In addition to schools in Rizokarpaso and Kormakitis, the bank also confirmed its intention to extend support to children impacted by last month’s fires, should any needs to be formally registered, in a bid to “restore a sense of hope in these challenging circumstances”.

This year’s campaign saw an overwhelming response from the entire Eurobank Group workforce in Cyprus. Employees from Hellenic Bank, Eurobank Cyprus, and the Group’s insurance companies participated actively, donating school materials and volunteering their time for the collection and organisation of the supplies.

“Our people’s participation in this campaign proves the strength of collective action and empathy,” said George Christodoulides, head of human resources at Hellenic Bank.