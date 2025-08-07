Grimace’s journey in Cyprus rolled to a thrilling finale with “Skate n’ Shake Fun Day” on August 2, 2025 at City Skate Park in Germasogeia, transforming into a vibrant skateboarding-themed event. The evening brought together people of all ages – skaters and non-skaters alike – for a one-of-a-kind celebration filled with skateboarding, competitions, creative activities and, of course… Grimace Shake!

Attendance far exceeded expectations, with families, children, seasoned skaters and curious first-timers flocking to the event. Hosted by Kalia Eleftheriou, Alex Kililis and Alexis Mitchel, the Skate n’ Shake Fun Day became a true celebration of the skateboarding spirit.

Experienced skaters wowed the crowd with spectacular tricks (and equally impressive falls), while younger participants under the age of 12 also showcased their passion and talent for the sport. The evening concluded with an awards ceremony, marking the perfect ending to Grimace’s journey across Cyprus.

“The positive response from the public was not only encouraging, but also inspires us to further explore the opportunity to connect with the world of skateboarding and the audience that supports it,” noted Elena Kolokasidou, Marketing Director at McDonald’s Cyprus, commenting on the event’s success.

“We are truly grateful to Junction 7 Skateboard School for their help in organising the event, to the entire skateboarding community, to every volunteer who contributed to the success of the evening, and to all those who attended and honoured us with their presence.”

About McDonald's Cyprus

