Bowls Cyprus are sending two bowlers to represent Cyprus in the upcoming European Mixed Pairs competition to be held at Sun Bowls Club, Jersey between 11th-14th September 2025.

Sara Trotter and John Mcmillan have been selected to play against other mixed teams from across Europe.

John attended the event in 2023 when it was held in Spain, where he played with Caryn Morris and they came away with a well deserved bronze medal.

Bowls Cyprus wish them every success in this competition.

The event will be live streamed for those wishing to watch.