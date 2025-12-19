Cyprus recorded one of the highest numbers of returns of non-EU citizens in the European Union in the third quarter of 2025, according to new EU data.

Across the bloc, 115,440 non-EU citizens were ordered to leave an EU country between July and September, while 34,155 people were returned to third countries following such orders.

Compared with the same quarter last year, the number of return orders rose by 2.7 per cent, while actual returns increased by 14.6 per cent.

On a quarterly basis, the number of people ordered to leave fell slightly, down 0.9 per cent from the previous quarter, while returns rose by 5 per cent.

Cyprus recorded around 3,000 returns during the quarter, placing it behind only Germany and France, which reported 7,190 and 3,760 returns respectively.

At EU level, the highest numbers of non-EU citizens ordered to leave were recorded in France, at 33,760, followed by Germany with 12,510 and Greece with 10,175.

In terms of nationality, most people ordered to leave were citizens of Algeria, followed by Morocco and Turkey.

Among those returned to third countries, Turkish nationals accounted for the largest group, ahead of citizens of Georgia and Albania.