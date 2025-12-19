Beef prices have risen sharply in the run-up to Christmas, while pork has become cheaper, according to data published on Friday.

Statistics released by the consumer protection service, inform that beef topside – a lean, economical cut of meat from the inner thigh of the hind leg – rose by 15.95 per cent year on year to an average €15.13 per kilo.

Local beef steak increased by 22.87 per cent to €13.34 per kilo.

By contrast, pork prices fell across several cuts.

Pork neck and shoulder with bone dropped by 3.35 per cent to €6.30 per kilo, while pork shoulder with bone fell by 4.92 per cent to €5.24.

Pork shoulder steak declined by 4.12 per cent to €6.27, and minced pork shoulder by 4.16 per cent to €5.91.

Prices for lamb, goat and chicken indicated negligible difference to last year, remaining steady.

Most Christmas food staples are significantly dearer than they were last year.

Kourabiedes for instance have risen by 4.87 per cent to €13.09 per kilo, while Melomakarona climbed by 3.17 per cent to €12.77 per kilo.

Christmas cake however recorded the largest rise, up 6.24 per cent to an average €14.67.

Data were gathered nationwide from 86 outlets for fresh meat and 45 for festive delicacies.